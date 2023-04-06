NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
DRAFT
STATEWIDE TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PLAN - STIP
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will hold public meetings to gather input regarding the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The following meetings are scheduled for:
Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – Houston County Administration Building, 462 North Oates Street Dothan, AL 36303, 3rd Floor Commission Chambers
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – Barbour County Courthouse, 201 Court Street, Clayton, AL 36016, Commission Chambers
Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – Coffee County Community Room, 1065 East McKinnon Street New Brockton, AL 36351
The ALDOT is seeking public comment on the proposed STIP, which includes a listing of specific transportation projects that will be funded during the next four years.
Each meeting will be held in an open house format. Displays and information, along with a short presentation, will be included to explain the requirements to have a STIP. ALDOT staff will be available to discuss planning efforts and answer questions.
Persons with disabilities should contact the SEARP&DC Rural Planning Organization, (334) 794-4093 (Ms. Emily VanScyoc) to request special assistance. Please make this request at least one week prior to the meeting and specify the type of assistance needed.
The DRAFT STIP 2024-2027 will be available for review after May 1, 2023 at the SEARP&DC Offices, located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan, AL.
Comments will be accepted until June 21, 2023 and should be forwarded to:
RPO Administrator
Southeast Alabama RPO
P.O. Box 1406
Dothan, AL 36302
OR:
Submit your comments electronically at: evanscyoc@searpdc.org
