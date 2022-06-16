NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GOODYEAR TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on July 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., at 19109 Hwy., 134 Enterprise, AL 36330, pursuant to subsection 32-13-3 of The Alabama Statutes. GOODYEAR TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.
2015 Nissan Altima White
1N4AL3AP0FN340386
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Gold
1D4GP24R95B421714
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Red
2G2WP552671166121
2009 Kia Borrego Orange
KNDJJ741295026399
2006 GMC Sierra Silver
1GTHK23D86F186089
2017 Jeep Cherokee Black
1C4PJLCB4HW645270
2004 Honda Accord Gray
1HGCM56834A088443
6/16-chg.
