NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

GOODYEAR TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on July 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., at 19109 Hwy., 134 Enterprise, AL 36330, pursuant to subsection 32-13-3 of The Alabama Statutes. GOODYEAR TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.

2015 Nissan Altima White

1N4AL3AP0FN340386 

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Gold 

1D4GP24R95B421714 

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix Red

2G2WP552671166121 

2009 Kia Borrego Orange

KNDJJ741295026399 

2006 GMC Sierra Silver

1GTHK23D86F186089 

2017 Jeep Cherokee Black

1C4PJLCB4HW645270 

2004 Honda Accord Gray

1HGCM56834A088443 

6/16-chg.

