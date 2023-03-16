Notice of Public Sale.
An online sale will be held at www.storagetreasures.com for A-Less Storage, Enterprise,Alabama on or after 12:30 PM Thursday, March30th, 2023. Personal property of the following units will be sold for cash to satisfy owner’s lien for due in accordance with AL Code § 8-15-34
UNIT A40- Jorn Eilersen HHG
3/16,23-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.