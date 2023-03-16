Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.