IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Elba Division
IN RE: The estate of TOMMY VANCE TYLER Deceased.
CASE NO. PC 2020-031
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Notice to: Zachary Tyler Address Unknown
Please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Administration in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Toby Tyler, Petitioner, and that the 25th day of August, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Coffee County Courthouse in Elba, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this, you MUST file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with council for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court. Submitted this 2nd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Gary D. Bradshaw
GARY D BRADSHAW (BRA074) Attorney for Petitioner P. O. Box 311412 Enterprise, Al 36331-1412 (334) 393-6439 / (334) 393-7163 (fax) attygb97@gmail.com
7/2,9,16&23pd.
