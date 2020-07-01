In the Matter of Agnes Lorene Coleman, Deceased.
In the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama Elba Division
Case No: PC 2020-030
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of June 2020 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Witness my hand this the 16th day of June 2020
/s/Mary Agnes Coleman Personal Representative
7/2,9,16-pd
