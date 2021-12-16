IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF BETTY SUE JONES, Deceased.
CASE NO: PC2021-100
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: David Jones and Wesley Jones.
You are hereby notified that a Petition to Admit will to Probate for the Granting of Letters Testamentary has been filed In the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, (Elba Division) a hearing is scheduled in this matter on the 25th day of January 2022 at 9:00 a.m. If no objection is filed Letters Testamentary shall issue to Renee Hussey.
This the 8th day of December 2021.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge
Coffee County, Alabama
12/16,23,30&1/6-chg.
