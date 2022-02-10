IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: PC-2022-004
IN THE MATTER OF MILDRED JEAN MORROW,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the RHONDA EUBANKS on the 1st day of February 2022 by the Honorable Judge Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this the 1st day of February 2022.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Probate Judge
2/10,17,24-pd.
