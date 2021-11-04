IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF RODNEY R. HALL,
deceased.
CASE NO: PC-2021-083
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Patsy Hall Johnson on the 26th day of October 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this the 26th day of October 2021.
Patsy Hall Johnson
Personal Representative
11/4,11,18-pd
