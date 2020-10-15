IN THE MATTER OF SIBURLINE MODLIN, Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION

CASE NO: PC20-059

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of October 2020 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Witness my hand this the 6th day of October 2020.

/s/ Selena Modlin King, Personal Representative

10/15,22&29-pd.

