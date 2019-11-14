TERESA JONES CRAWFORD, PLAINTIFF, VS. JAMES EDWARD CRAWFORD, DEFENDANT.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL ACTION NO: DR-2019-900035
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: JAMES EDWARD CRAWFORD.
You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed In the Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama (Elba Division) against you and you are required to appear and plead to or answer the same within (30) days of the last publication, which will be the 5th day of December 2019, or thereafter a default may be rendered against you. This the 22 day of October 2019.
/s/ Amy L. Reeves
Amy Reeves, Circuit Clerk Coffee County, Alabama
11/14,21,28&12/5-chg.
