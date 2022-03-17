IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO. PC 2022-015
IN THE MATTER OF BRENDA GAIL POLK, Deceased
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Limited Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to LUCIEN POLK on the 8th day of March 2022 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Witness my hand this the 8th day of March 2022.
LUCIEN POLK
Personal Representative
3-17,24 & 31-pd
