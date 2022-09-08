IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REX PARKER,
Deceased.
CASE NO PC 2022-064
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
Letters of Administration upon the Estate of Rex Parker having been granted to Jennifer K. Parker Parrish on the 30th day of August 2022, by the Honorable Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Jennifer K Parker Parrish
Jennifer K. Parker Parrish
Administrator of said Estate
By /s/ Lee F. Knowles
Lee F. Knowles
Attorney for Petitioner and the Estate
9/8,15,22-pd
