IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REX PARKER,

Deceased.

 

CASE NO PC 2022-064

 

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

Letters of Administration upon the Estate of Rex Parker having been granted to Jennifer K. Parker Parrish on the 30th day of August 2022, by the Honorable Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

 

/s/ Jennifer K Parker Parrish

Jennifer K. Parker Parrish

Administrator of said Estate

 

By /s/ Lee F. Knowles

Lee F. Knowles

Attorney for Petitioner and the Estate

9/8,15,22-pd

