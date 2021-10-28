IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE

PAMELA SUSAN HILLIARD,

DECEASED.

 

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

CASE NUMBER: PC-2021-085

 

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO CREDITORS

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

Letters of Administration upon the Estate of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on October 19th, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited. 

Ryan Hanscom, Personal Representative.

 

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

Jodee R. Thompson

Judge of Probate

Coffee County, Alabama

10/28, 11/4&11/11-pd

