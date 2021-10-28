IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE
PAMELA SUSAN HILLIARD,
DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NUMBER: PC-2021-085
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO CREDITORS
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Letters of Administration upon the Estate of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on October 19th, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.
Ryan Hanscom, Personal Representative.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson
Judge of Probate
Coffee County, Alabama
10/28, 11/4&11/11-pd
