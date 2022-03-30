IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF COFFE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO. JU 2020-34.03
(FATHER)
IN THE MATTER OF C.A.W., A minor child d/o/b 05/21/2014
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ACTION
Notice to: Mitchell Adam Whaley, the Father of C.A.W. dob 05/21/2014, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Coffee County Department of Human Resources’ petition for Termination of Parental Rights and other relief by the 28th day of May 2022, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 19 JU 2020-34.03, in the Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division. A final hearing has been set for the 9th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division.
Done this, the 23rd day of March, 2022.
Hon. Amy Reeves, Clerk of the Circuit
230 P Court Avenue
Elba, Alabama 36323
Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division.
David M. White
Attorney for CCDHR
P.O. Box 311412
Enterprise, Alabama 36331
3/31,4/7,4/14,4/21-4tc
