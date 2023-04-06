NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ACTION
Notice to: William Christopher Jackson father of E.B.P. (DOB 04/02/2021), and DJ.G. (DOB 10/06/2017), mother Shelia Paul, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Coffee County Department of Human Resources’ petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed the 17th day of January, 2023, (set for hearing on the 8th day of June, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Coffee County Courthouse, Elba, Alabama) and other relief by the 27th day of May 2023, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 19 JU 2021-56.03 and 19 JU 2021-57.03, in the Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division.
Done this, the 31st day of March, 2023.
Hon. Amy Reeves, Clerk of the Circuit
230 P Court Avenue
Elba, Alabama 36323
Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division
(334) 897-2954
David M. White
Attorney for CCDHR
P.O. Box 311412
Enterprise, Alabama 36331
(334) 393-6439
4-6,13,20,27-chg
