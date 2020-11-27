IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF COFFE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF R.M.M., A minor child d/o/b 03/02/2020.
CASE NO. JU 2020-12.02 (FATHER)
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ACTION
Notice to: the unknown father, of R.M.M. dob 03/02/2020, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Coffee County Department of Human Resources’ petition for Termination of Parental Rights and other relief by the 16th day of January, 2021, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 19 JU 2020-12.02, in the Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division. A final hearing has not been set in this matter. Done this, the 20th day of November, 2020. Hon. Amy Reeves, Clerk of the Circuit 230 P Court Avenue Elba, Alabama 36323 Juvenile Court of Coffee County, Alabama, Elba Division.
David M. White
Attorney for CCDHR
P.O. Box 311412, Enterprise, Alabama 36331
11/26, 12/3,10&17-chg.
