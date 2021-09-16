IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BENNIE ARNETTE,

DECEASED

Case No: PC-2021-034

NOTICE/ORDER

To: Cindy Arnette, heir of Bennie Arnette

You are hereby given notice that DONALD ARNETTE filed his petition in writing and under oath, praying for an order of this Court, to admit to probate an instrument purporting to be the Will of BENNIE ARNETTE, deceased.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the 26th day of October, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. is appointed a day for hearing on said Petition at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

DONE THIS 9TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021 

 

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

HON. JODEE R. THOMPSON

PROBATE JUDGE

Coffee County, Alabama

9-16,23,30-pd

