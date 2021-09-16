IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BENNIE ARNETTE,
DECEASED
Case No: PC-2021-034
NOTICE/ORDER
To: Cindy Arnette, heir of Bennie Arnette
You are hereby given notice that DONALD ARNETTE filed his petition in writing and under oath, praying for an order of this Court, to admit to probate an instrument purporting to be the Will of BENNIE ARNETTE, deceased.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the 26th day of October, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. is appointed a day for hearing on said Petition at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
DONE THIS 9TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
HON. JODEE R. THOMPSON
PROBATE JUDGE
Coffee County, Alabama
9-16,23,30-pd
