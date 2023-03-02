IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Elba Division

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE L. MORROW,

Deceased.

Case No.: PC-2020-028

NOTICE

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that James F. Morrow, Jr., as Conservator of the Estate of MARJORIE L. MORROW, deceased, filed for his account and vouchers for the final settlement of said Estate on the 23rd day of February, 2023, and that the 6th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock  a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.

DONE THIS THE 23rd DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2023.

/s/ Hon. Jodee R. Thompson

Hon. JODEE R. THOMPSON

Probate Judge

Coffee County, Alabama

3/2,9&16-pd.

