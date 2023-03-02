IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Elba Division
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE L. MORROW,
Deceased.
Case No.: PC-2020-028
NOTICE
YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE that James F. Morrow, Jr., as Conservator of the Estate of MARJORIE L. MORROW, deceased, filed for his account and vouchers for the final settlement of said Estate on the 23rd day of February, 2023, and that the 6th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. has been appointed to hear said settlement.
DONE THIS THE 23rd DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2023.
/s/ Hon. Jodee R. Thompson
Hon. JODEE R. THOMPSON
Probate Judge
Coffee County, Alabama
3/2,9&16-pd.
