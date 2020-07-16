NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that any person holding a claim against Destin Deep Sea Adventure, LLC, a dissolved Alabama limited liability company, shall file such claim by mailing proof thereof to the company at the address stated below. All claims against the company will be barred by law unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after publication of this notice, to-wit: July 1, 2022.
/s/Joel Lee Williams
Joel Lee Williams Attorney for the Company P.O. Box446 Troy, Alabama 36081
7/16/-1tchg
