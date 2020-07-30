NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
REBUILD ALABAMA PROJECT NO: RA-CCP 16-04-2020
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed bids will be received by the Coffee County Commission at the Office Complex in New Brockton, Alabama, until 9:00 A.M., August 19, 2020, and at that time publicly open for constructing the following: RESURFACING AND TRAFFIC STRIPE ON CR-110 FROM THE INTERSECTION AT SR-125 TO CR-105 COFFEE COUNTY, AL The bracket estimate on this project is from $475,000 to $525,000. This bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award the contract. The entire project shall be completed in TWENTY (20) working days. A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama bank) or bid bond payable to the Coffee County Commission for an amount of 5% of bid (maximum - $10,000) must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. Proposals will be issued only to and accepted from contractors on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) List of Pre-Qualified Contractors. The award of the contract will be made only to a contractor who has a valid certification of qualification from ALDOT as required by State Law and will not be made to any bidder who is considered by ALDOT to be disqualified from bidding, or is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Plans, Specifications and Proposals may be obtained at the Coffee County Engineer’s Office, Highway 84, New Brockton, Alabama from 6:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., Monday through Thursday (telephone 334/894-6112).
Dean Smith, Chairman Coffee County Commission
