NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
ANNUAL TRIPLE LAYER SURFACE TREATMENT
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed bids will be received by the Coffee County Commission at the Office Complex in New Brockton, Alabama, until 9:00 A.M., September 16, 2020, and at that time publicly open for constructing the following: Annual bid for supplying and placement of Triple Layer Surface Treatments in quantities as requested by the Coffee County Highway Department. The contract period shall be for 12 months with an option to issue a second and third 12 month contract under the same pricing, terms and conditions. A certified check or bid bond payable to the Coffee County Commission for an amount of 5% of bid (maximum - $10,000) must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. Specifications and Proposals may be obtained at the Coffee County Engineer’s Office, 1165 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Alabama from 6:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., Monday through Thursday (telephone 334-894-6112). No proposal fee is required. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him by the Coffee County Commission. Bids will be received only from contractors duly licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
Dean Smith, Chairman Coffee County Commission
8/27,9/3&10-chg.
