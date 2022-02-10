IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF JAMES KEITH WARD,

DECEASED

CAUSE NO. PC 2022-002

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF COFFEE

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 3rd day of February, 2022, by the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, to Zackary Ward to serve as Administrator of the Estate of James Keith Ward, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims in or against the Estate of James Keith Ward that they shall and will be required to present any and all claims against said Estate to the Clerk of the Court for probate and registration as is required within the time allowed by law, or said claims will be barred.

 

/s/ Charles H. Ellzey

Charles H. Ellzey (ELL077)

Attorney for Petitioner

PO Box 645

Elba, AL 36323

(334) 746-5353

(334) 746-5358 (fax)

chas@eandflaw.com

 

2-10/17/24-pd

