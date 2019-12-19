NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
In the Matter of the ESTATE OF LAURA JANE ROWE MACK DECEASED.
CASE NO. PC 2019-095
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Letters Testamentary of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of December, 2019, by Honorable Steven E. Blair, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited.
Jennifer Corbitt Presley, Personal Representative
12/19-3tpd
