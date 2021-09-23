IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO: PC 2021-075
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY KAYLON ARNOLD, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted the 14th day of September, 2021 to Mary Jon Taylor Brown as Administratrix of the Estate of Mary Kaylon Arnold, deceased, who departed this life on the 1st day of August, 2021, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/Mary Jon Taylor Brown
Mary Jon Taylor Brown
Administratrix of the Estate of
Mary Kaylon Arnold,
Deceased
9/23,30 & 10/7 - pd
