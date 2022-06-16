IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION,
Case No. PR-2022-079
In Re: The Estate of STEVEN CRAIG PAYNE, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to NURJAN PAYNE, as Administrator of the Estate of STEVEN CRAIG PAYNE, on the 23rd day of May, 2022 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Nurjan Payne
Administrator
c/o April D. Wise, Esq.
Attorney for the Administrator
Balch & Bingham, LLP
105 Tallapoosa St Suite 200
Montgomery, Al 36104-2549
6/15/2022-chg
