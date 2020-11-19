IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Elba Division

IN RE: The estate of TOMMY VANCE TYLER, Deceased.

CASE NO. PC 2020-031

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to TOBY TYLER as administrator of the estate of Tommy Vance Tyler, deceased, on the 25th day of March, 2020, by the Honorable Judge of Probate. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Gary D. Bradshaw

Gary D. Bradshaw Attorney for Petitioner

11/19, 26 & 12/3-chg.

