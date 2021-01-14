IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE RE: THE ESTATE OF
WANDA WYNELL DONALDSON
Deceased
CASE NO: PC-2020-068
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted, the 5th day of January, 2021, to Jack Merle Smith, Jr., as Executor of the Estate of Wanda Wynell Donaldson, Deceased, who departed this life on the 11th day of July, 2020, by the Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
s/ Jack Merle Smith, Jr.
Jack Merle Smith, Jr.,
Executor of the Estate of
Wanda Wynell Donaldson,
Deceased
1/14,21,28-pd
