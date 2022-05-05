IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOE GLEN LEE, Deceased,
CASE NO: PC-22-028
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted the 26th day of April, 2022, to Judy L. Hughes as Executrix of the Estate of Joe Glen Lee, deceased, who departed this life on the 22nd day of February, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/L Merrill Shirley
L. Merrill Shirley
Attorney for the Estate of
Joe Glen Lee, Deceased
5-5,12,19-pd
