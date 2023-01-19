IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: The Estate of CHERYL ELIZABETH NICHOLS
Deceased
CASE NO: PC2023-001
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to Ann T. Nichols and Cheryl Nichols Mashburn, as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of Cheryl Elizabeth Nichols, deceased, on the 10th day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
s/s Gypsy Morrow Smith
Gypsy Morrow Smith (MOR100)
Attorney for Co-Executrixes
119 E. Three Notch Street
Andalusia, Alabama 36420
(334) 222-8220
1/19,26 -2/2-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.