IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDLOW ELKIN WILLIAMSON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NUMBER PC 2020-061
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of November, 2020, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Timothy Elkin Williamson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Edlow Elkin Williamson, Deceased
11/19,26&12/3-pd.
