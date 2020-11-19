IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDLOW ELKIN WILLIAMSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER PC 2020-061

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of November, 2020, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Timothy Elkin Williamson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Edlow Elkin Williamson, Deceased

11/19,26&12/3-pd.

