IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Elba Division
IN RE: The estate of FEDERAL BARNES,
Deceased.
CASE NO. PC 2021-079
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to FLORENCE A. BARNES as administrator of the estate of Federal Barnes, deceased on the 23rd day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Gary D. Bradshaw
GARY D. BRADSHAW
Attorney for Petitioner
12/23,30&1/6-pd.
