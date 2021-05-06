IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JIMMY DAVIS, Deceased

Case NO. PC 21-031

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Jimmy Ray Davis as Petitioner, respectively, of the Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased, who departed this life on the 10th day of April, 2021, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jimmy Ray Davis

Jimmy Ray Davis, Petitioner

of the Estate of Jimmy Davis, Deceased

5-6,13,20-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.