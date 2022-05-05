IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH ANTHONY MARTINES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. PC-2022-025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of April, 2022, by the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, to Arrian Bowers to serve as Executrix of the Estate of Joseph Anthony Martines, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims in or against the Estate of Joseph Anthony Martines that they shall and will be required to present any and all claims against said Estate to the Clerk of the Court for probate and registration as is required within the time allowed by law, or said claims will be barred.
/s/ Charles H. Ellzley
Charles H. Ellzey (ELL077)
Attorney for Petitioner
PO Box 645
Elba, AL 36323
(334) 746-5353
(334) 746-5348 (fax)
5-5,12,19-pd
