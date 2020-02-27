IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEON BOYD MURPHREE, Deceased.
CASE NO: PC 2020-005
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted on February 19, 2020, to Janet M. Hill and Susan M. Ray as Co-Executrixes of the Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree, who departed this life on the 6th day of February, 2020, by the Hon. Steve Blair, Judge of Probate. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Susan M. Ray
Susan M. Ray, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree, Deceased
Janet M. Hill
Janet M. Hill, Co-Executrix of the Estate of Leon Boyd Murphree, Deceased 2/27,3/5,12-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.