IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

CASE NO. PC-23-005

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NED H. MADDOX, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that Letters Testamentary were granted to Anthony W. Maddox, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ned H. Maddox, deceased, on the 14th day of March, 2023, by the Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Anthony W. Maddox

Personal Representative

3/23,30&4/6-pd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.