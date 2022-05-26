IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIE RAY CROCKER,
Deceased.
CASE NO: PC-22-039
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted the 19th day of May, 2022, to Mary Hodge Crocker as Executrix of the Estate of Willie Ray Crocker, deceased, who departed this life on the 2nd day of May, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
L. Merrill Shirley, Attorney for the Estate of Willie Ray Crocker, Deceased
5/26, 6/2,&9-pd.
