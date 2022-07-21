IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DAVID SMITH, DECEASED
CASE NO: PC-2022-048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary were granted on July 14, 2022, to Laura Jones, as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Smith, deceased, who departed this life on the 16th day of May, 2022, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Laura Jones, Personal Representative of the Estate of David Smith Deceased
7/21,28 & 8/4-pd
