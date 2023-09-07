IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
Gloria June Jurasek,
DECEASED
CASE NO: PC-2023-047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Jimmy Joseph Jurasek as Executor, respectively, of the Estate of Gloria June Jurasek Deceased, who departed this life on the 26th day of June, 2023, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN than all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
s/s James Joseph Jurasek
James Joseph Jurasek, Executor of the Estate
of Gloria June Jurasek Deceased
9/7,14,21-pd
