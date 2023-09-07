IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

 

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

Gloria June Jurasek,

DECEASED

 

CASE NO: PC-2023-047

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Jimmy Joseph Jurasek as Executor, respectively, of the Estate of Gloria June Jurasek Deceased, who departed this life on the 26th day of June, 2023, by the Hon. Jodee Rowe Thompson, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN than all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

s/s James Joseph Jurasek

James Joseph Jurasek, Executor of the Estate

of Gloria June Jurasek Deceased

9/7,14,21-pd

