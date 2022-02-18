IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN FOLMAR,
DECEASED
CASE NUMBER: PC-2021-097
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Helen Barnes on the 10th day of February, 2022 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
DONE, this 10th day of February, 2022.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson
Judge of Probate Court of
Coffee County, Alabama
2/17,24 & 3/3-pd.
