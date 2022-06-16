IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, ENTERPRISE DIVISION
Case No. PR-2022-080
In Re: The Estate of
JUDY CHAVIS, deceased.
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JUDY CHAVIS, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of May, 2022, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
S/ DANNIE CHAVIS
Personal Representative of said Estate
6/15/2022-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.