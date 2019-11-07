IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY PAULINE WILSON CHESNUTT, DECEASED

CASE NO: PC2019-081

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Mary Pauline Wilson Chesnutt, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of October, 2019, by the Honorable Steve Blair, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/James B. Sprayberry JAMES B. SPRAYBERRY Attorney for Estate Post Office Drawer 2429 Auburn, Alabama 36831-2429

/s/ Donna Wilson Stokes

Donna Wilson Stokes, Executrix

11/7,14&21-pd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.