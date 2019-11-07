IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY PAULINE WILSON CHESNUTT, DECEASED
CASE NO: PC2019-081
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Mary Pauline Wilson Chesnutt, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of October, 2019, by the Honorable Steve Blair, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/James B. Sprayberry JAMES B. SPRAYBERRY Attorney for Estate Post Office Drawer 2429 Auburn, Alabama 36831-2429
/s/ Donna Wilson Stokes
Donna Wilson Stokes, Executrix
11/7,14&21-pd.
