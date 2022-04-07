IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HENRY MINTER, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC 2022-020

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Ancillary Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Henry Minter, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of March, 2022, by the Honorable Jodee Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or such claims will be barred.

/s/ Karen J Minter

Karen J. Minter

Personal Representative

4-7,14,21-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.