IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JUDITH N. REEVES,
DECEASED.
CASE NO.: PC-2023-012
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JUDITH N. REEVES, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of February, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or such claims will be barred.
/s/ Toby Dean Reeves
TOBY DEAN REEVES
Personal Representative
3/9,16&23-pd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.