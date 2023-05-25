IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
RITA F DUBISAR,
DECEASED
CASE NO: PC 2023-032
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of RITA F DUBISAR, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 16th day of May, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or such claims will be barred.
/s/ Toni Dewberry
TONI DEWBERRY
Personal Representative
5/25 & 6/1,8-pd
