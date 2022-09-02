IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL HARRISON,

DECEASED,

 

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR

COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

(ELBA DIVISION)

CASE NO PC-2022-049

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of PAUL HARRISON, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of August 2022, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

/s/ Betty Ann Messer

Betty Ann Messer

Personal Representative of said Estate

9-1,8,15-pd 

