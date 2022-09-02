IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL HARRISON,
DECEASED,
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
(ELBA DIVISION)
CASE NO PC-2022-049
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of PAUL HARRISON, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of August 2022, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of the Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate that they are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.
/s/ Betty Ann Messer
Betty Ann Messer
Personal Representative of said Estate
