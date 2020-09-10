IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Elba Division
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PEGGY J. BOUTWELL, Deceased.
Case No: PC-2020-050
NOTICE To: JONATHON BOUTWELL
You are hereby given notice that a petition to probate a certain instrument, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Peggy J. Boutwell, has been filed by Jeffrey Boutwell and Dixie Boutwell. The 15th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. has been appointed the day for the hearing of the same at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, Alabama, at which time you may appear and contest same, if you see proper. DONE this 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Hon. Jodee R. Thompson Probate Judge Coffee County, Alabama
9/10,17&24-pd.
