IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Elba Division

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PEGGY J. BOUTWELL, Deceased.

Case No: PC-2020-050

NOTICE To: JONATHON BOUTWELL

You are hereby given notice that a petition to probate a certain instrument, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Peggy J. Boutwell, has been filed by Jeffrey Boutwell and Dixie Boutwell. The 15th day of October, 2020, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. has been appointed the day for the hearing of the same at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, Alabama, at which time you may appear and contest same, if you see proper. DONE this 1st day of September, 2020.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

Hon. Jodee R. Thompson Probate Judge Coffee County, Alabama

9/10,17&24-pd.

