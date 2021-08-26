Notice is hereby given to Jordan Bone, the mother of Stella Ann Bone, born 08-12-2015, and Thomas Gage Bone, born 07-30-2012, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry. You are hereby given notice that petitions have been filed requesting that your parental rights be terminated for Stella Ann Bone, born on 08-12-2015 and Thomas Gage Bone, born 07-30-2012 in Case Numbers 03-JU-2020-333.01 and 03-JU-2020-334.01. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Dana M. Delk, P.O. Box 5064, Montgomery, AL 36103, within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A final hearing has been set for October 28, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at Montgomery Youth Facility, 1111 Airbase Blvd. Montgomery, AL 36108. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
DONE this _17th_ day of August, 2021.
CALVIN L. WILLIAMS
JUVENILE JUDGE
8-26 & 9-2,9 & 16 2021 pd
