IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF STEWART COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:PETITION OF JOHN ANTHONY CHRISTIAN AND DANIELLE PATE CHRISTIAN FOR THE ADOPTION OF A. J. L., A MINOR
Notice of Summons
To: RICHARD WAYNE LEGER, JR.
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF STEWART COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-CA-003, PETITION OF JOHN ANTHONY CHRISTIAN AND DANILEE PATE FOR THE ADOPTION OF A.J.L., A MINOR CHILD. Notice is hereby given to Richard Wayne Leger Jr. that a petition has been filed by said petitioner in the Superior Court of Stewart County, Georgia, on the 16th day of December, 2021, praying for adoption of the above-named minor child. Said RICHARD WAYNE LEGER, Jr. and/or any interested party is requested to file an answer or objection to said adoption with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve the same upon petitioners’ attorney, Gary A. Abell, P.O. Box 2682, Columbus, GA 31902, on or before thirty (30) days receipt of this notice and show cause before the Court at 10:00 a.m. on April 11, 2022, why the court should not permit the adoption of the minor child. This the 8th day of February, 2022. MONA DUDLEY, Clerk of Superior Court.
Publication Dates: February 17, 2022, February 24, 2022, and March 3, 2022
Clerk, Superior Court of Stewart County, Georgia
