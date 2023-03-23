In accordance with Alabama Code 32-13-1 the following vehicle(s) will be sold at auction on Friday. April 21, 2023 at 8:00 am at One Shot Tire and Auto located at 1200 East Park Ave Enterprise, Al 36330.
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS
VIN # 2GNALBEK8C1283426
3-23,30-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.