IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
(ELBA DIVISION)
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SELENA M. KING
DECEASED
CASE NO PC 2023-034
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to ROY BURLEON KING, as Executor of the Estate of Selena M. King, deceased, on the 26th day of April, 2023, by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
ROY BURLEON KING
Executor of the Estate of Selena M. King, deceased.
